Morehouse students help seniors safely cross the street with new crosswalk

Walking across the street in one Atlanta neighborhood is now safer thanks to help from doctors-in-training.

Scroll for more content...

The new crosswalk came about after years of fighting for it, and the help of students from Morehouse School of Medicine taking it on as a community health class project.

"The students with their energy and their desire to help the residents, they were able to assist the residents into mobilizing because this was their community and they needed the help," said Mary Kidd.

Seniors at Adamsville Green Senior Living Center say their new and improved crosswalk make things better, but there is still work to be done.

"The only thing about that light is a lot of cars don't obey it. So if we could have a policeman come out one day and just sit, because I don't think a lot of people understand when it's red you don't move," said Doris Willis.