A parking lot incident with Milwaukee Police has a member of the Milwaukee Bucks in trouble with the law.

Police say they came upon a vehicle parked across two handicapped spaces around 2:00 Friday morning in the Walgreens parking lot near 26th and National. They spoke with a 22-year-old man about moving it and in the process used an "electronic control device" and arrested him. Police say the circumstances around the arrest and the use of force are being investigated by the department.

Below is the statement released by police in relation to the matter:

"Milwaukee Police were conducting a business check around 2:00 a.m. on January 26th at Walgreens located at S. 26th Street and W. National Avenue when they encountered a vehicle parked across two disability parking spaces. Officers spoke with a 22-year-old male and during the incident an electronic control device was deployed and the man was arrested. The circumstances of the incident and the use of force are currently being reviewed by the Department."

Reports came out earlier today that it was Bucks rookie Sterling Brown. Police have not confirmed that, but the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office sent CBS 58 a mugshot of Brown dated January 26. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Brown was booked around 5:35 Friday morning and released around 7:30 a.m.

The Bucks also told CBS 58 this afternoon that they are aware of a situation involving the 22-year-old Brown and are looking into it.

CBS 58 was at Bucks practice this morning where Brown was participating. His status for Friday night's game against the net is still unclear.