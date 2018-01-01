wx_icon Terre Haute 48°

wx_icon Robinson 47°

wx_icon Zionsville 45°

wx_icon Rockville 48°

wx_icon Casey 51°

wx_icon Brazil 48°

wx_icon Marshall 48°

Clear

PD: 20lbs of marijuana seized in New London arrest

New London Police arrested a man and seized over 20lbs of marijuana and paraphernalia from a home on Friday afternoon...

Posted: Jan. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2018 1:59 PM

New London Police arrested a man and seized over 20lbs of marijuana and paraphernalia from a home on Friday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Police arrested 29-year-old New London resident, Matthew Pemberton on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, and Operating a Drug Factory.

During the investigation, police found 20lbs of marijuana, digital scales, a money counting machine, cell phones, two handguns, ammunition, a 2014 Mercedes E550, and $5,800.

It is unknown when Pemberton will appear in court.

Police are encouraging those with information of drug or narcotic activity in New London to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It