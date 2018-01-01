wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

Buffalo Bills player suffers career-ending neck injury

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2018 7:53 AM

As first reported by SCOUT Fantasy Sports, Eric Wood has suffered a career-ending neck injury.

The Bills will hold a news conference regarding the situation Monday.

Eyewitness News' own Joe Buscaglia has also confirmed reports of the serious injury.

Wood is coming off his ninth season with the Bills and played every game this season. According to Schefter, the injury is partially due to "wear and tear"

Several bills players have taken to Twitter to tweet their support for their teammate

Eric Wood himself put out a series of tweets responding to the reports of his neck injury and confirmed it is indeed career-ending.

One read, "I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills. After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment."

The Bills took to Twitter to show support for Wood as well

