2 Wheel of Fortune jackpots on the same day

It seems that there was more than one jackpot on Wednesday.

Palace Station hotel-casino reports that a guest hit the jackpot playing slots, scoring a $1.5 million payout. Once again, they were playing on the Wheel of Fortune Slots.

The identity of the winner was not revealed.

For those keeping track, that's now four Wheel of Fortune jackpots in the same month.

For the third time this month, IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots has found a lucky winner in the Las Vegas valley.

According to a Facebook post from South Point hotel-casino, a guest identified as Paul won $286,110.13 while playing on the machine today.

The other two winners came from Station Casino properties - Wade Williams won over $440,000 at Green Valley Ranch on January 12, and an anonymous Palace Station guest won over $215,000 the next day.