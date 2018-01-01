Maryland man facing charges after attempting to strangle girlfriend while trying to look at her cell phone

A Maryland man is facing charges after attempting to strangle his girlfriend while trying to view her cell phone.

Christopher Testerman, 46, is facing strangulation and robbery charges for the incident.

On January 22, police responded to the 100 block of Black Oak Trail in Peach Bottom Township for a reported domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that her boyfriend had choked her while trying to get her cell phone.

The victim said she had been consistently dating Testerman for about seven months, in which time he became increasingly aggressive towards her.

One night, Testerman was at the victim's residence when he began questioning her about her cell phone and her relationships with other men.

Testerman repeatedly asked the victim to see her cell phone and she refused.

Finally, Testerman became angry, positioned himself above the victim, and used one hand to grasp her neck to the point she had to gasp for air, according to the criminal complaint.

It was then that Testerman pulled the phone away from her, viewed it, returned it to the victim and fled the residence.

The victim showed police a text message exchange with Testerman, where he acknowledged that he grabbed the victim by the neck.