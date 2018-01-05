Nikki Haley denies Trump affair rumors: 'It is absolutely not true'

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is flatly denying rumors of an affair with President Donald Trump, calling them "highly offensive" and "disgusting."

"It is absolutely not true," Haley told Politico's podcast "Women Rule" that aired Thursday.

The rumor is being fueled by "Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolff, who teased in an interview with Bill Maher last week that his book contained a clue as to someone with whom Trump was having an affair. Wolff said he was "absolutely sure" the claim was true but it is "so incendiary that I just didn't have the ultimate proof."

A line in the book that says Trump has been spending "a notable amount of private time with Haley" on Air Force One pointed readers to Haley.

Haley, however, told Politico she has only been Air Force One "once and there were several people in the room when I was there."

She added, "I've never talked once to the President about my future and I am never alone with him."

Haley argued that the rumor speaks to a larger issue that women in power face in the workplace.

"At every point in my life, I've noticed that if you speak your mind and you're strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that," Haley said. "And the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows -- lies or not - to diminish you."

Trump has slammed "Fire and Fury" as "phony" and the White House called it a "book full of lies."