Trump Cabinet secretaries shrug off boss' attempt to fire Mueller

Three of President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries on Friday downplayed the news that the President attempted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last year.

"I know nothing about that," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN while overseas with the President for the World Economic Forum in Davos.

When asked if the special counsel's investigation creates a cloud over the conference, Tillerson simply replied, "No."

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also denied that the special counsel's probe is a distraction at the forum.

"Oh, you'll see. Nothing is going to change. The President is in very good spirits," Ross told CNN.

When asked how the trip is going, Ross said, "It's going wonderfully and the speech will be enormous."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNN he's "not concerned" about the reports.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN Thursday night that Trump called for Muller's firing last June. White House counsel Don McGahn refused to order the Justice Department to fire Mueller because he disagreed with the President's reasoning, the source said.

Trump denied on Friday that he had attempted to get rid of Mueller, calling it "fake news" and "typical New York Times," which first reported the revelation.