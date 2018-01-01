Missing woman's car found abandoned in muddy field

Police are searching for a missing Alton woman who was last seen at a friend's house in Wood River Sunday morning.

Adria Hatten, 39, is described as a 5'5," weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a cross tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

Police said she was last seen wearing an aqua colored V-neck tee shirt, blues jeans and brown calve high-heeled boots.

Hatten's white 2013 Ford Focus was found abandoned in a muddy field in Madison, Illinois Wednesday.

Hatten's friends and family plan to hand out flyers about her on Thursday.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-6087 or 618-296-3000.