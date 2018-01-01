Stalling vehicle hauling elephants blocks road

Truck hauling four elephants blocks one lane of U-S 69 north of Eufaula.

Scroll for more content...

Troopers say that one outside lane of U.S. 69 approximately four miles north of Eufaula is blocked.

A local veterinary office is on scene to transport the elephants and a wrecker service is on scene providing assistance with the vehicle. The outside lane will be shut-down while the elephants are transferred to the secondary trailer.

Troopers say the truck that broke down is being towed from just off the lake bridge in Eufaula.

One semi had the bottom fall out and sparked, causing a grass fire.

That grass fire has been extinguished.

Troopers say the truck was going from Hugo, Okla. to Iowa.

2 Works For You learned that the elephants were re-loaded in another semi and now are being transported to a veterinary clinic in Checotah.

PETA issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon:

The record shows that elephants from this circus were beaten into performing tricks and giving rides, chained up inside cramped trailers, and hauled across the country, putting their lives at risk. This abuse is rampant in the circus industry, which has seen circus trains crash, animals trapped inside overturned trailers, elephants used as living carjacks, tigers left without water, and a tiger shot after escaping at a truck stop. Because of this notorious circus's total disregard for animals' well-being, PETA urges everyone to stay away from acts and exhibitions that put exotic animals on display-and risk their lives on the road.