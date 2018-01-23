wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

Sen. Manchin: Senate's problem is blame game

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) explains why he told Democrats in the Senate "this place sucks" during his announcement that he will seek re-election in 2018.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 9:38 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 11:57 AM

Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that he was "a little frustrated" when he was quoted saying the Senate "sucks."

"We've got to come back to some regular order and to where other senators have input," the West Virginia Democrat told "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo, who noted he'd "never heard (Manchin) say that anything sucks" before.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Manchin told colleagues he intends to run for re-election in 2018, but told fellow Democrats that "this place sucks."

"There's so many good people up here, both Democrats and Republicans, they're all my friends," Manchin told "New Day." "I work with them, and when you get us together, it sounds like we make sense, we want things to work. Then, all of a sudden, all of the power transfers to two people. It transfers to the majority leader and the minority leader, who make the decision what moves and what doesn't move."

Ultimately, however, he didn't walk back his original statement.

"The place sucks when it doesn't work. And I know it can work. So I still have hope, but I get a little frustrated sometimes."

