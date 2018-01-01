wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 26°

wx_icon Rockville 30°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 30°

wx_icon Marshall 30°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Don't look for an *NSYNC Super Bowl reunion

It seems like Justin Timberlake can't perform anywhere these days without fans wanting *NSYNC to reunite.If gr...

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 9:14 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 12:05 PM

It seems like Justin Timberlake can't perform anywhere these days without fans wanting *NSYNC to reunite.

If group member Joey Fatone is to be believed, hopes have once again been dashed.

TMZ Sports caught up with Fatone recently and asked if the guys would be joining Timberlake during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

"If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now," Fatone said. "So obviously there's your proof."

So it appears folks are going to just have to content themselves with rewatching their brief reunion on the 2013 Video Music Awards.

Related: *NSYNC reunites - sort of

Timberlake will be the featured performer during the halftime show when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on February 4.

It will be his first time returning to the Super Bowl since his controversial performance in 2004 when he joined Janet Jackson onstage and there was an apparent wardrobe malfunction that exposed her breast.

Timberlake recently said the pair have put the incident behind them and Fatone doesn't think Jackson will show up this time either.

Related: Justin Timberlake made peace with Janet Jackson

"He's not the kind of person," Fatone responded when asked if Timberlake might bring Jackson in stage to stir conversation. "He's not controversial like that."

Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl

Fatone denied the group will be with him

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It