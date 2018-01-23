Trump to Schumer: No wall, no DACA deal

President Donald Trump blasted Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to pull a border wall from negotiations over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying a wall is required as part of any potential deal.

"Cryin' Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!" the President tweeted Tuesday night.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that a staffer who works for Schumer called the White House on Monday and said the proposal, which Schumer put on the table during a Friday meeting with Trump, was no longer operative.

Over the weekend, Congress forced a government shutdown over immigration policy disputes, including funding for the wall and the future of DACA recipients.

Including funding for a border wall in immigration reform talks could push away liberal Democrats from supporting long-term funding, but attract conservative Republicans to getting behind a deal.