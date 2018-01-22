Bombing outside Save the Children office in Afghanistan

At least eleven people were injured in a suicide bombing outside a Save the Children office in eastern Afghanistan, a government official said.

The attack happened Wednesday morning in the city of Jalalabad, said Hataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province. The wounded were taken to hospital, he added.

Save the Children is a non-governmental organization that does humanitarian work and advocates for youth across the globe.

The incident comes just days after assailants stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital of Kabul.

At least 22 people -- 14 of whom were foreign nationals -- were killed during an hours-long standoff at the hotel, which sits on the edge of town behind checkpoints on a hill.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said 153 people were rescued from the hotel.

A reporter for Afghanistan's TOLO news channel, who survived by hiding on a balcony, described to CNN horrific scenes of attackers searching for victims room by room and desperate guests jumping from balconies.

The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility. But some Afghan officials blamed the Haqqani network, which is aligned to the Taliban but based principally in Pakistan.