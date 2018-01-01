72-year-old makes state history as graduate of Basic Law Enforcement Training

A new crop of potential officers included a cadet who stands out in a crowd

At 72 years old, Dr. Stephen Frost is the oldest in North Carolina to graduate from Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET).

"I've always been in a position of service to my community. I spent 22 years in the Navy serving, and this is an extension of that service," he said proudly.

Dr. Frost has volunteered for the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office for four years and wants to become a reserve for the department.

The BLET ceremony in Buncombe County is often full of fresh young faces and a launchpad to bigger things. This year, they were joined by a cadet full of wisdom and life experience. The retired doctor actually worked at the Pentagon during 9/11.

"I want to make sure the folks we are putting out there are highly trained," Daryl Fisher, the law enforcement training director, said.

He especially beamed about his oldest grad.

"We have checked and any records that we can find, he is the oldest graduating cadet of Basic Law Enforcement Training," Fisher said. "Of all time that we can find."

Fellow grads gave him the Beast Award for setting the pace.

"Several folks in physical training had a hard time keeping up with him, so he set the bar for us," Fisher said.

They gave Frost an 18-second ovation, but he says graduating alongside the next generation of officers has been his honor.

"I think that law enforcement is a very important part of society, and to see these young people as dedicated as they are gives me great hope that things will get better," Frost said.

Along with the younger cadets, someone like him might be just what the doctor ordered.

"He gives me promise to know that we are putting the best of the best out on the street," Fisher said.