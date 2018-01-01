wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 31°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Hospital investigating homeless man left outside in hospital gown

A picture of a homeless man sitting on a wet sidewalk outside of Aurora hospital has sparked an internal investigatio...

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 3:14 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 10:48 PM

A picture of a homeless man sitting on a wet sidewalk outside of Aurora hospital has sparked an internal investigation.

Scroll for more content...

Someone snapped the picture of the man discharged from Aurora Sinai Medical Center wearing only a hospital gown and scrub pants in the cold. A local homeless organization says the man was being treated for frostbite.

A Spokesperson at Aurora says they are investigating the situation and they released this statement to TODAY'S TMJ4:

"It is clear that our protocols and values were not followed, and we're deeply troubled by this. We're taking this matter very seriously and have suspended the individuals involved, pending an investigation."

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It