Suspect in custody after shooting at Kentucky high school

There has been a shooting at Marshall County High School.

Kentucky State Police say the scene is secure and the suspect is in custody.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says on Twitter that one person has been confirmed dead and multiple others have been wounded. Kentucky State Police have also confirmed that information.

Bevin is on his way to Marshall County. WLEX said he left from the Capitol.

Our Local 6 crew has confirmed three victims were taken to hospitals.

Students are being bused to North Marshall Middle School where parents can pick their kids up. Parents are asked to not call the school.