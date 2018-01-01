Officer Involved Shooting In Arkansas; Three Officers Placed On Admin Leave

An officer involved shooting happened near 2nd Avenue SE in Gravette Saturday (Jan. 20), according to Benton County Sheriff's Sergeant Shannon Jenkins.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, Gravette and Sulphur Springs Police Officers all responded to a disturbance call. The initial call came in to Benton County authorities at 3:41 p.m. When officers arrived at 407 2nd Avenue SE the incident had escalated to a domestic disturbance.

An Arkansas State Police report states, "as officers arrived, they encountered Eulas Linwood Hughes, III, 40, outside the residence. Hughes was armed with a handgun and long-gun. As negotiations between law enforcement personnel and Hughes occurred in an attempt to have him drop the guns, Hughes began to attempt entry into the home. At that time he is said to have pointed one of the guns at officers who then fired wounding Hughes."

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and he's reported to be in stable condition, according to ASP.

Three officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of a State Police investigation, according to Gravette police.