Scammers on Facebook page for mothers are requesting donated breastmilk, selling it on other pages

A Facebook group for breastfeeding mothers is sending out a warning to its users.

Human Milk 4 Human Babies Ohio says it banned a couple for requesting milk and selling it in other places. The page received a number of complaints from multiple people.

The post now has dozens of shares and hundreds of comments. Some say they donated to the woman, others say they backed out because something felt off.

Meghan Stanley, a mother from Wooster and member of the group, calls it upsetting. She relied on donors for her child.

"These moms are taking their time, their money and their effort to donate milk to a baby need. I just think it completely breaks the trust and puts babies lives in danger."

Co-director of NICU at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital Dr. Jonathan Fanaroff says he understands why moms rely on online forums, but he says some dangers need to be considered.

"The main risks are infection. Everything from bacterial infections to HIV," he said. "The other risk is the medication that the donating mom may be on."

The HM4HB page tells users that they should decide on a match that is right for their family.

News 5 reached out to the woman who is named in the Facebook post but has not heard back.