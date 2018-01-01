Man builds snack-filled mini stadiums

A Peoria man takes his game day grub to another level.

Sean Aron builds mini-replicas of stadiums to hold snack foods called Snackadiums.

He has made one of where the Super Bowl is played for the last five years.

So far, he's spent about a month on the construction project of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota for his annual Super Bowl party.

"There'll be wings, there'll be jalapeno hummus field. Chips, dips. I think this year we're going to do a Caprese bar," said Aron.

The tradition started after his wife sent him a picture of someone else's Snackadiums she found online.

"My first project was Metlife Stadium, New Jersey," said Aron.

He starts by looking at pictures of the stadium and he changes up the design each year to keep his 60 to 80 guests guessing.

"It's fun making them. It's become a hobby for me," said Aron.

He hopes to continue the hobby for a long time.

"I just like doing it. I don't know when I'll stop. Or if I will -- but we'll keep it going for as long as we can. And I enjoy doing it," said Aron.