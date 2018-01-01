Montana man killed in Fremont County avalanche

Idaho officials have released the name of a man killed in an avalanche while snowmobiling Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Raymond John Moe, 46, of Missoula, Montana, died after being buried in the snow east of Rayes Peak in Island Park. Members of his group found him after searching for 40 minutes.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office issued an avalanche warning Saturday morning and Sheriff Len Humphries is reminding people about the dangers that are still prevalent in this area.

"Avalanche conditions in the back country remain considerable at this time," Humphries says.

The National Avalanche Center rates avalanche danger on a 1-5 scale, with five being extreme and one being low. The rating considerable is number three on the scale.

Humphries is urging people to be safe when snowmobiling in this area.

This is the second avalanche related death in eastern Idaho this winter. Adam Wayne Andersen of Idaho Falls was killed in a Fremont County avalanche on Jan. 10.