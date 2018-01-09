Scalise returns to Capitol Hill from hospital

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise headed straight to Capitol Hill from the hospital Monday after undergoing surgery almost two weeks ago.

Scalise returned to Capitol Hill for the upcoming vote in the House on the short-term spending bill that's expected to pass the Senate and reopen the government after a three-day shutdown.

The Louisiana Republican had a planned surgery January 10 as part of his ongoing recovery from the injuries he sustained during a June 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

"Obviously, a lot's going on here. I'm glad I'm able to come back to hopefully see us reopen the government," Scalise said taking questions from reporters on Capitol Hill. "I know it's been an interesting last few days."

"I'm feeling real good. I had a major surgery 12 days ago and it was very successful, but it took a long recovery," Scalise said.

Scalise added that he still has more months of rehabilitation ahead to be to "walk properly and hopefully walk without crutches."

Despite his long road to a full recovery, Scalise said he plans to run for a sixth term and for re-election as House majority whip.

The announcement of Scalise's release from the hospital was made at the House Republican conference meeting Monday, and a loud cheer could be heard from outside the room.

Four people, including Scalise, were shot and two others were otherwise injured when a man opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia on June 14, 2017. Scalise suffered a single gunshot wound to his left hip.

He first returned to work on Capitol Hill in September.