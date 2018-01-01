Thousands of women mirror thousands marching for women's issues

Donning familiar pink hats and carrying signs, thousands of women took to the steps of the State Capital on Saturday afternoon one year after President Donald Trump's inauguration to speak out on issues they say still affect women.

The march on Hartford reflected a national movement that corresponds with events that raise awareness of the social and political power of women.

Dozens of speakers attended including Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman, Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Speakers from various groups and local chapters attended and spoke at the rally from CT National Organization for Women, NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut, and Planned Parenthood.

Suffield resident Jessica Kaleda told Channel 3 that she joined the Women's March in Hartford and expressed the issues are still prevalent.

"Second year, sad that were fighting the same issues, but this year we were able to bring a new generation in," Kaleda said, indicating to her daughter.

"We're fighting for the DREAMERS, LGBTQ, healthcare, gun control. It's all important and we can't give up now."