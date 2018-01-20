wx_icon Terre Haute 50°

White House changes public voice mail to blame Democrats for shutdown

Posted: Jan. 21, 2018 8:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 1:23 AM

The White House public comment line wasn't working on Sunday, and people who called the number were told it's the Democrats' fault.

The comment line, which can be reached at 202-456-1111, is supposed to allow citizens a chance to leave a voice message for the President.

Callers on Sunday were greeted by these recorded words:

"Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down."

'Dealmaker in chief' largely absent in weekend shutdown negotiations

The recording advises callers to send an email to the White House, and then the call ends.

Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the government shutdown, which has put non-essential employees on furlough and closed national parks and the Smithsonian museums.

