NFL Pro Bowl Fast Facts

Here is some background information about the NFL Pro Bowl, the all-star game of the National Football League.
January 28, 2018 - The 48th Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
January 29, 2017 - The 47th Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The AFC team defeats the NFC team, 20-13.
Other Facts:
Until 2017, the Pro Bowl was played every year but two since 1980 in the Aloha Stadium in Hawaii (2010 and 2015).
In 1971, the National Football Conference (NFC) beat the American Football Conference (AFC) in the first Pro Bowl, played in Los Angeles, 27-6.
In 1984, 1989 and 1994, the AFC scored only three points during each game, the fewest points of any Pro Bowl games.
In 2013, the NFC team scored the most points of any Pro Bowl game with 62.
David Akers (Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers) holds the Pro Bowl record for scoring the most points, with 57 (over Pro Bowl career).
Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) holds the record for most touchdowns with eight.
July 31, 2013 - The NFL announces changes in the player selections process. Instead of the AFC playing the NFC, Pro Bowl team members will be drafted by fans, coaches and players in a fantasy-style format regardless of conference.
Before the team selection formatting change that began with the 2014 game, the NFC led the AFC in Pro Bowl wins, with 22.
January 21-22, 2014 - The first NFL Bowl draft is held. Alumni team captains are Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders.
January 26, 2014 - The team led by Jerry Rice defeats the team led by Deion Sanders 22-21 in the first unconferenced NFL Pro Bowl.
June 1, 2016 - The NFL announces that the Pro Bowl is moving from the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu to the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
December 20, 2016 - The 2017 rosters are announced, with a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.
AFC:
Offense Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers; Taylor Lewan, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders;
Guard: Kelechi Osemele, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills
Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running back: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: James Develin, Patriots
Defense Defense end: Joey Bosa, Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars
Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens
Inside/middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers
Cornerback: A.J. Bouye, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers
Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens
Strong safety: Reshad Jones, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills
Special teams Punter: Brett Kern, Titans
Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots
NFC:
Offense Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tackle: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles
Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
Center: Alex Mack, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Tight end: Zach Ertz, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints
Running back: Todd Gurley, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
Defense Defensive end: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
Inside/middle linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes, Vikings; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions
Free safety: Earl Thomas, Seahawks
Strong safety: Landon Collins, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
Special teams Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Rams
Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper, Rams
Special teamer: Budda Baker, Cardinals