York City Police Officer shot in Harrisburg is listed in stable condition

The York City Police Department released an update Sunday, on the condition of their officer who was shot in Harrisburg Thursday morning.

Officer Kyle Pitts was working with the Fugitive Task Force, serving a warrant at a home on the 1800-block of Mulberry Street, when he was shot. He is being treated at a Harrisburg area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Pitts and two other law enforcement officers were at the home, executing a search warrant for Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg Police for Terroristic Threat offenses.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, Pierce was in handcuffs when Kevin Sturgis, 31, of Philadelphia, who was also in the residence began firing from the second floor. Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, was struck in the chest. Hill was rushed to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital, where he died.

Sturgis then exited the home, firing multiple gunshots at police. Officers returned fire and Sturgis was killed at the scene. An autopsy will be performed this week.

At the time of the incident, Sturgis had two active warrants from the city of Philadelphia – one for failure to appear for sentencing on a charge of Persons Not to Possess Firearms under the Uniform Firearms Act – a felony of the second degree; and one for failure to appear for a violation of probation hearing on original charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of an Automobile, according to a news release. Sturgis also had a juvenile adjudication (analogous to a criminal conviction in adult court) on a charge of rape.

Towles Pierce was charged with Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Firearms not to be Carried Without a License on Nov. 25, 2017, according to court documents. The first two charges were labeled as misdemeanors; the firearms charge was a felony. She is in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 1st.

A third police officer at the scene was shot once in the chest, but his body armor prevented him from being wounded, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. Initial reports said that officer is a member of the Fugitive Task Force and the Harrisburg Police Department.