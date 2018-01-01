Coast Guard searches for a man overboard off Fort Morgan

The Coast Guard is searching Saturday for man in the water approximately 55 nautical miles southeast of Fort Morgan.

According to a news release, Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 6:52 a.m. from the pleasure craft Motion Granted, a 41-foot Hattaras, that 40-year-old Matthew Willis was overboard. The man was last seen at approximately 2 a.m.

Three people in the boat have been at anchor since the man was last seen and have remained in the area, the Coast Guard said.

Involved in the search is:

• Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew

• Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew

• Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island Response Boat-Medium boatcrew

• Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill