Fatal accident in Virginia Beach involving pedestrian and vehicle

One man is dead after being hit by a car when crossing the street, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Dispatchers received a call at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning that an accident had occurred involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 900 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, near Cherie Drive.

Police confirmed that the vehicle operator was driving their 2008 BMW sedan northbound on Lynnhaven Parkway when the man was hit crossing the same road.

Lanes going both northbound and southbound on Lynnhaven Parkway were closed for a period of time, but re-opened.

The operator of the vehicle was charged with having a suspended operator's license, a traffic infraction.

There is no further information on the accident and it is under investigation.