Proponents of 12 Months of Birth Control legislation held a rally inside the Statehouse Friday.

The bill, backed by Planned Parenthood, would require insurance cover the cost of one-year's supply of birth control at a time. Currently, insurance covers one or three cycles, or months, of birth control for each pharmaceutical visit.

Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, are sponsoring the bill.

"This is actually a fiscally conservative bill because it works to prevent unintended pregnancy and unintended financial obligations that may shift from the home to the state," Wintrow said.

As the effectiveness of birth control is dependent on consistent use, the intent of the bill is to lessen the burden on women with limited access to pharmacies or medical care.

Colette Raptosh, 17, is an organizer for the Women's March on Idaho Rally. She supports the 12 Months of Birth Control legislation. She says access to birth control has improved her life.

"I am able to attend school without missing days due to my period, and it helps me have a regular cycle," Raptosh said.

Raptosh has also helped organize this year's march and rally. She's not old enough to vote, but says that doesn't stop her from civic engagement.

"I do think about a little bit of how I want to vote, but I think, more so, of how I can actually do the groundwork and the hands-on work before... that will help it get [legislation] through," Raptosh said.

The Women's March on Idaho Anniversary Rally will take place Sunday, Jan. 21 outside the Idaho State Capitol.