A year of Trump: (Almost) everything that happened

It will be impossible to adequately explain in decades to come just what it was like to be alive in the exhausting first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

From the moment he trampled the unifying conventions of the inaugural address by decrying "American carnage," Trump shattered political normality, tearing at racial and societal divides, the limits and decorum of his office, even raising doubts about his fidelity to the nation's founding values.

Trump is like a raging storm that never blows itself out, as his early morning Twitter rants injected into the nation's central nervous system trigger outrages that obliterate traditional political debate and make days feel like weeks, weeks feel like months and months feel like years.

Here's everything that happened during Trump's first year:

January

January 20

Trump signs his first executive order to start rolling back Obamacare

January 21

The Women's March comes to Washington, and millions rally around the world White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes no questions but slams the media over their coverage of Trump's inauguration crowd sizes

January 22

Kellyanne Conway defends Spicer, saying he was giving 'alternative facts'

January 23

Trump signs an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership

January 24

Trump signs executive order to advance Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines

January 25

Trump signs two executive orders directing the construction of a US-Mexico border wall

January 26

Mexican President Enrique Pe-a Nieto cancels a meeting with Trump over the wall

January 27

Trump signs the executive order that came to be known as the travel ban

January 30

Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates for 'refusing to enforce' the travel ban

January 31

Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

February

February 1

Trump marks Black History Month, talks Frederick Douglass

February 3

Judge blocks Trump's travel ban

February 7

Pence casts tie-breaking vote, confirming Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prompting him to say, 'Nevertheless, she persisted'

February 8

Sessions confirmed as attorney general

February 9

Trump slams Warren to Dems: 'Pocahontas is now the face of your party'

February 12

North Korea test fires ballistic missile Trump, Japanese PM conduct open-air North Korea strategy session at Mar-a-Lago

February 13

Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser

February 15

Trump asks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow West Bank settlements Trump calls Flynn 'a wonderful man'

February 22

The Trump administration withdraws federal protections for transgender students

February 25

Trump tweets he won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner

February 27

Trump unveils first budget: $54 billion in cuts, defense spending boost

February 28

Trump delivers well-received speech to joint session of Congress

March

March 1

Reports surface that in 2016, Sessions had two undisclosed meetings with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak

March 2

Sessions recuses himself from Justice Department's Russia investigation

March 4

Without evidence, Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower

March 6

Trump signs a new travel ban, exempting Iraq House GOP unveils a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

March 10

Justice Department fires 46 US attorneys, including New York's Preet Bharara

March 15

A Hawaii federal judge blocks Trump's new travel ban; White House prepares appeal

March 17

Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel; they don't shake hands

March 20

FBI Director James Comey confirms that the bureau is investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russian election meddling

He also says there's no evidence that the Obama White House wiretapped Trump Tower

March 22

US officials tell CNN the FBI has information that indicates associates of Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives, to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign

March 23

House Freedom Caucus rejects Obamacare repeal plan

March 27

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirms to CNN that he was on White House grounds before he suggested that Trump's transition communications may have been swept up in surveillance of other foreign nationals

March 29

Ivanka Trump makes her White House job official

March 30

Flynn offers to testify on Russia for immunity

April

April 4

The White House blames Syria's chemical attack on the Obama administration

April 5

North Korea fires ballistic missile as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to meet

April 6

The US launches a military strike on a Syrian government airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians During the strike, Trump dines with Xi at Mar-a-Lago Nunes steps aside from the House Russia investigation

April 7

Gorsuch is confirmed to the Supreme Court

April 11

Spicer invokes 'Holocaust centers,' then apologizes after saying Adolf Hitler 'didn't even sink to using chemical weapons'

April 12

Trump reverses his position, says NATO is no longer "obsolete" while meeting with NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

April 13

The US military drops America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb -- a MOAB -- on ISIS targets in Afghanistan, the first time this type of weapon has been used in battle, according to US officials

April 17

The Trumps host their first Easter Egg Roll at the White House

April 18

Sessions says he's 'amazed' a judge 'on an island in the Pacific' can block Trump's immigration order

April 20

US prepares charges to seek arrest of WikiLeaks' Julian Assange

April 21

The FBI gathered intelligence that suggests Russian operatives tried to use Trump advisers, including Carter Page, to infiltrate the Trump campaign, US officials say

April 23

A pair of polls show Trump approaching his 100th day in office with the lowest level of support for any modern president

April 24

Flynn did not properly disclose payments from Russia and may have broken the law, lawmakers say

April 25

White House officials insist that Trump was not backing down on his wall, despite his comments A federal judge blocks part of Trump's sanctuary cities executive order German crowd hisses and boos Ivanka Trump as she defends the President in Berlin

April 27

Documents show Flynn was warned by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014 against accepting foreign payments as he entered retirement

April 28

Trump, reflecting on his first 100 days, says he thought the job would be easier The EPA removes most climate change information from its website Congress averts a shutdown hours before deadline and voted for a weeklong extension

April 29

Trump leaves the door open for military action against North Korea, hours after Pyongyang launched a missile test Trump invites Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte to the White House

April 30

Joe Biden returns to New Hampshire as 2020 rumors swirl

May

May 1

In an interview, Trump discusses the origins of the Civil War: "Why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?"

May 2

Trump tweets that the country needs a 'good "shutdown"' and advocates for changing Senate rules Clinton: 'If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president' Trump seemingly slams the judgment of his own FBI director Jimmy Kimmel tackles health care, choking up while talking about his son's heart surgery during a monologue

May 3

Obama's former national security adviser Susan Rice declines a Senate request to testify on Russian hacking Comey says the tarmac meeting between Clinton and Lynch was the moment he decided that the Justice Department was not capable of an independent investigation into Clinton's email server

May 4

House Republicans pass an Obamacare replacement bill Trump signs an executive order to 'vigorously promote religious liberty' Ivanka Trump's new book gets reviews -- and they aren't good Navy SEAL is killed in action in Somalia

May 6

White House announces Trump's first foreign trip as President: Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican

May 8

Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn, former White House officials say Ex-AG Sally Yates testifies on the Russia probe

May 9

Trump fires FBI Director James Comey Grand jury issues subpoenas in the FBI's Russia investigation

May 10

Trump meets with Henry Kissinger The Russian government trolls the White House, posting photos of a meeting between Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the US

May 12

Trump threatens Comey on Twitter, suggesting there are possibly recorded conversations between the two men that could be leaked Comey is not worried about any tapes of conversations between him and Trump, a source tells CNN Source: Comey was taken aback by Trump request for loyalty pledge

May 14

North Korea launches a ballistic missile Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says US institutions are under assault from Trump Miss USA: Health care 'a privilege,' not a right

May 15

Trump shared highly classified information with the Russians a White House meeting, sources say Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to ruling striking down North Carolina voter ID law

May 16

Comey memo: Trump asked FBI director to end Flynn investigation

May 17

Justice Department appoints former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation Democratic Rep. Al Green calls for Trump's impeachment on the House floor Chelsea Manning is freed. The former Army intelligence analyst was behind one of the largest leaks of classified information in history

May 18

Trump says he did not ask Comey to end the Russia investigation

May 19

Russian officials bragged they could use Flynn to influence Trump , sources say

, sources say Trump bragged to Russian officials that firing 'nut job' Comey eased 'great pressure' on him

eased 'great pressure' on him Comey believes Trump was trying to influence his judgment about the Russia probe, source says

May 20

Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, his first stop abroad as President Trump signs a nearly $110 billion defense deal with Saudi Arabia's King Salman

May 21

'Drive them out': Trump calls on Muslims to share the burden in terror fight

May 22

Trump makes a historic visit to the Western Wall Trump asks two of the government's top intelligence chiefs to publicly deny evidence of cooperation between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election

Melania Trump's hand swat seen 'round the world

May 24

Spicer snubbed: Catholic excluded from Trump's Pope visit Justice Department: Sessions did not disclose Russia meetings in security clearance form CBO report: 23 million fewer Americans insured under House GOP bill Boehner on Trump: "Everything else he's done has been a complete disaster"

May 25

Appeals court upholds the block on Trump's travel ban Trump shoves aside Montenegro's Prime Minister at the NATO summit Trump scolds NATO allies over defense spending Merkel meets with Obama, then Trump

May 26

Jared Kushner proposed a secret communication channel with the Kremlin, a report finds

May 31

Trump bewilders all by tweeting 'covfefe'

June

June 1

Trump proclaims Paris climate accord withdrawal

June 4

Peyton Manning joins Trump at golf club

June 5

Trump, London mayor spar in wake of terror attack Contractor is charged with leaking classified NSA information on the Russian hacking Acting US ambassador to China resigns over Paris climate withdrawal

June 6

Source: Sessions offered to quit during a heated exchange with Trump Spicer won't say if Trump has confidence in Sessions DeVos: Discrimination on basis of sexual orientation 'unsettled' law

June 7

Comey testifies: Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go Trump announces he will nominate Christopher A. Wray to be the next FBI director

June 8

Comey testifies before Senate panel

June 9

Melania Trump moves into the White House Trump says he's willing to testify under oath about Comey

June 11

Trump crashes wedding in New Jersey

June 12

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals deals Trump's travel ban another defeat

June 13

North Korea releases Otto Warmbier after 17 months in detention Sessions: Russia collusion claim a 'detestable lie'

June 14

Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot during Republican congressional softball practice Mueller is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice, Washington Post reports

June 16

Trump tweets complaint about Mueller 'witch hunt' Trump unveils new Cuba travel and business restrictions

June 17

Trump family makes first visit to Camp David

June 18

Trump's lawyer says the President isn't under investigation, despite what he tweets

June 19

Former North Korean prisoner Otto Warmbier dies in Cincinnati, Ohio Vice President Mike Pence gets a puppy

June 20

Republican beats Democrat in highly scrutinized Georgia US House special election

June 21

DHS officials: Russian government-linked hackers potentially targeted as many as 21 states' election systems last year

June 25

Trump confirms he called the Republican health care bill 'mean' Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton get married; Trump and Pence attend Trump accuses Clinton and Democrats of collusion

June 26

The Supreme Court allows parts of travel ban to take effect

June 27

McConnell delays Obamacare repeal vote in the Senate

June 29

Trump tweets personal attack on NBC's 'Morning Joe' co-host Mika Brzezinski

July

July 1

Defiant Trump resumes attacks on 'Morning Joe' hosts, despite bipartisan criticism

July 2

Trump tweets out edited video showing himself beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face

July 3

Gov. Chris Christie is seen on beach after New Jersey public beaches were ordered to close White House is silent on an anti-Semitic connection of Trump's anti-CNN video 44 states and DC refuse to give certain voter information to Trump's voting commission

July 4

North Korea launches a new kind of missile, US officials say

July 5

Ivanka Trump advocates for 'investment' in family leave

July 7

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Hamburg, Germany Pence touches 'do not touch' NASA equipment

July 8

Ivanka sits in for her father at the G20 summit

July 9

Donald Trump Jr. admits he met with Russian lawyer during campaign

July 11

Trump Jr. releases the email chain on his Russian meeting at Trump Tower Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump Jr. may have committed treason

July 12

Trump defends his embattled son, calling the Russia meeting controversy a 'witch hunt'

July 13

In France, Trump tells Brigitte Macron: 'You're in such good shape'

July 15

McConnell delays health care vote while Sen. John McCain recovers from a surgery for a blood clot

July 16

Trump's approval rating drops to 36% in a Washington Post/ABC News poll

July 18

McConnell refuses to pull the plug on stalled Obamacare repeal plan Trump and Putin meet for nearly an hour in their second G20 meeting

July 19

Trump tells senators 'inaction is not an option' on health care

July 20

Trump trashes Sessions in New York Times interview

McCain reveals brain cancer diagnosis

July 21

Spicer resigns as Anthony Scaramucci takes over as White House press secretary

July 22

Trump tweets about having the power to pardon

July 24

Trump calls Rep. Adam Schiff 'sleazy' Trump calls Sessions 'beleaguered' in tweet Trump delivers campaign-style speech to Boy Scouts

July 25

Trump tweets, "Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes" North Korea promises nuclear strike on US if regime is threatened Tillerson takes time off as State Department refuses to say he is resigning Dramatic failure: Obamacare replacement proposal fails to pass Senate

July 26

Trump announces US military ban on transgender people Trump donates second-quarter salary to Department of Education

July 27

Scaramucci all but blames Reince Priebus for leaks Scaramucci's profanity-laced interview with The New Yorker

July 28

McCain votes no, killing the skinny repeal of Obamacare Trump speaks on Long Island: 'We're going to destroy' MS-13 Priebus out, John Kelly in as chief of staff

July 29

Trump rips China after North Korea missile test

July 31

Scaramucci fired after just over a week in the job

August

August 1

Trump 'weighed in' on son's statement about Russia meeting, White House says

August 3

Trump argues he won New Hampshire because it is a 'drug-infested den'

Trump at West Virginia rally: 'We didn't win because of Russia'

August 4

White House renovations begin

Mueller seeks details from White House on Flynn lobbying for Turkish businessman

August 7

Missing US Marines declared dead after Australian Navy finds aircraft

August 8

CNN Poll: 6 in 10 people don't believe Trump is 'honest and trustworthy' McConnell criticizes Trump's 'excessive expectations' Trump promises North Korea 'fire and fury' over nuke threat

August 9

North Korea threatens strike on Guam Trump endorses Luther Strange in Alabama Senate race Trump touts US nuclear arsenal amid standoff with North Korea FBI executes Paul Manafort raid as part of Russia probe

August 10

Trump says he has no plans to fire Mueller Trump warns North Korea: US military 'locked and loaded'

August 12

Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist rally results in violence Trump -- once again -- fails to condemn the alt-right and white supremacists

August 13

Trump is silent as aides look to explain his vague Charlottesville statement

August 14

Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as 'repugnant' Source: Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos sought Russia meeting

August 15

Trump on Steve Bannon's future: 'We'll see' China tells US and North Korea to cool it Trump compares US infrastructure to that of a 'third-world country' Trump blames 'both sides' in Charlottesville backlash Trump retweets alt-right activist tweet of a cartoon train labeled 'Trump' hitting a man labeled 'CNN'

August 16

Hope Hicks named interim White House communications director Trump praises North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for backing down on missile threat US military leaders condemn racism after Charlottesville violence in rare move Pence won't say if he agrees with Trump on 'both sides' stance White House business panels collapse as CEOs flee Trump

August 17

Trump calls removal of Confederate monuments 'so foolish' Trump calls Flake 'toxic,' boosts his primary opponent Corker: Trump hasn't demonstrated the stability or competence to be successful

August 18

Bannon fired

August 21

Trump administration dismantles a climate change advisory committee Trump declares US will 'win' in Afghanistan but gives few details Trump looks into the eclipse without glasses

August 22

Trump defends Charlottesville responses Trump threatens government shutdown

August 23

White House has paperwork ready for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio pardon

August 24

Trump hits GOP leadership on debt ceiling 'mess'

August 25

Gary Cohn was on the brink of resigning after Charlottesville response Bannon says, 'We will never turn on' Trump Trump signs directive banning transgender military recruits Trump makes disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey Trump pardons Arpaio

August 28

Transgender service members sue over Trump military ban

August 29

Trump visits Texas after Hurricane Harvey and pledges storm recovery 'better than ever before'

August 30

Pentagon revises number of troops in Afghanistan, disclosing 2,600 more In Missouri, Trump pitches tax reform to 'bring back Main Street'

August 31

US retaliates against Russia ordering closure of consulate and annexes White House says Trump will donate $1 million to Texas recovery

September

September 1

Longtime Trump aide Keith Schiller to depart White House, sources tell CNN

Ryan asks Trump to hold off on scrapping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program NYT: Mueller has obtained draft of letter Trump wrote explaining Comey firing Justice Department: No evidence of wiretapping of Trump Tower

September 2

Trump returns to Gulf Coast for test as 'comforter in chief'

September 5

Trump ends DACA but gives Congress a window to save it

September 6

Trump: I'll 'revisit' DACA if Congress can't fix in six months Trump bucks GOP leadership and backs a Democratic deal on debt ceiling, funding government

September 7

Sources: Trump Jr. said he did not recall White House involvement in response to Trump Tower meeting DeVos announces review of Obama-era sexual assault guidance

September 8

Trump signs hurricane aid, debt ceiling bill

September 10

Bannon: Comey firing was worst mistake in 'modern political history'

September 11

Trump honors 9/11 victims, survivors and first responders

September 12

Trump's ninth grandchild born Trump meets Malaysia leader under investigation by his Justice Department White House: Justice Department should 'look at' prosecuting Comey Supreme Court: Trump administration can keep travel ban on most refugees

September 13

Russia proposed full normalization with US under Trump, Kremlin says With 'Chuck and Nancy,' Trump opens a new playbook

September 14

Trump helps volunteer efforts in hurricane-ravaged Florida Jimmy Carter defends Trump on DACA actions White House debates itself over amnesty

September 15

Trump seizes on London terror attack to call for travel ban

September 16

Pentagon: Transgender service members are able to re-enlist Juggalos protest gang designation in Washington march

September 18

Trump Jr. asks Secret Service to scale back his protection Trump to UN: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission'

September 22

Trump: Kim Jong Un a 'madman' who 'will be tested like never before' Education Department withdraws Obama-era campus sexual assault guidance Trump administration replaces travel ban with country-specific restrictions Trump touts 'Big Luther' at Alabama rally Trump: NFL owners should fire players who protest the National Anthem

September 23

Melania Trump meets Great Britain's Prince Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

September 24

US strikes Libya for first time under Trump Trump responds to NFL protests: 'Kneeling is not acceptable' Republican health care bill revised to target key votes

September 25

North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war Trump Jr.'s Secret Service detail restored

September 26

GOP takes stock after another health care failure Trump says US 'working hard' on Puerto Rico Sen. Bob Corker announces he won't seek re-election

September 27

Trump infuriated after Luther Strange loses to Roy Moore in Alabama primary Trump inaugural committee donates $3 million for hurricane relief Trump administration dramatically scales back refugee admissions

September 28

Confused by Trump, North Korea contacts ex-US officials

September 29

State Department reacts to mysterious attacks in Cuba San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz: 'Dammit, this is not a good news story' Tom Price resigns as health secretary after private plane scandal

September 30

Trump attacks San Juan mayor

October

October 1

Trump: Tillerson 'wasting his time' negotiating with North Korea 58 people killed, more than 500 injured in Las Vegas rampage

October 2

Interior Inspector General opens investigation into Zinke's travel

October 3

Trump: US will 'be talking about gun laws as time goes by' Trump visits Puerto Rico, contrasts death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina' Trump tosses paper towels into Puerto Rico crowd Trump sketches out DACA deal with Republicans at White House

October 4

Trump avoids gun control talk in Las Vegas visit Tensions escalate after Tillerson calls Trump 'moron'

October 5

Post-Vegas, Kellyanne Conway blames Obama's ATF Trump: 'We'll be looking into' bump stocks ban Trump announces plans to 'decertify' the Iran nuclear deal

October 6

Trump administration deals major blow to Obamacare birth control mandate Pentagon identifies fourth US soldier killed in Niger

October 7

Trump on North Korea: 'Only one thing will work'

October 8

Trump trashes Corker in public falling out White House lays out DACA deal asks Pence leaves Colts game after protest during National Anthem

October 9

EPA announces withdrawal of Clean Power Plan from Obama-era Melania Trump visits West Virginia opioid treatment center Ivanka Trump calls on Congress to act on immigration

October 10

Trump boasts of higher IQ than Tillerson Trump says he has confidence in Tillerson

October 11

EPA makes 'climate change' vanish from four-year plan Paul Ryan calls for regulatory, not legislative fix for bump stocks

October 12

Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever' Trump begins dismantling Obamacare with executive order White House says Trump will end health care cost-sharing subsidies

October 13

Trump says Iran violating nuclear agreement, threatens to pull out of deal

October 16

Trump, McConnell are 'closer than ever before,' President says First US airstrike targeting ISIS in Yemen kills dozens Trump comments on soldier deaths, knocks Obama

October 17

Trump takes credit for ISIS 'giving up' US launches investigation into deadly Niger ambush and confusion that followed Trump warns McCain: 'Be careful because at some point I fight back' Trump: Ask Kelly whether Obama called after his son was killed in action Trump feuds with Rep. Frederica Wilson over his remarks to Gold Star mother

October 18

Tillerson says US can't ignore Myanmar humanitarian crisis Trump sends $25,000 check to fallen soldier's family on same day as news report White House seeks to explain never-released Niger statement

October 19

Trump now says Puerto Rico faced 'worse than Katrina' Paul Ryan roasts Trump at political dinner

October 20

Trump again calls Wilson's account a 'total lie' John Kelly erroneously claims Wilson took credit for building funding, video shows Trump reflects on tweets: 'You have to keep people interested'

October 21

Trump says he will release JFK docs

October 24

Trump tweets about 'liddle' Bob Corker Trump gets Russian flags thrown at him during Capitol Hill visit Sen. Jeff Flake announces retirement

October 25

Ivanka Trump makes Hill pitch on tax reform White House under fire as they delay Russia sanctions Trump brags about going to an Ivy League school

October 26

GAO announces it will investigate Trump voter commission Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency Trump administration memo indicates JFK files will be redacted

October 27

Trump tags wrong Lee Greenwood on Twitter Senator says Trump's plans to shrink Utah national parks White House stands by Trump's claims that his sexual harassment accusers lied Trump wants State Department to release rest of Clinton emails

October 28

Trump promises to release all of JFK files

October 30

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates indicted Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statement Judge blocks enforcement of Trump's transgender military ban White House says Mueller investigation has 'nothing to do' with the President

October 31

White House releases official portraits of Trump, Pence John Kelly says Robert E. Lee was a 'honorable man' New York City Halloween attack

November

November 1

Trump demands termination diversity immigration lottery Trump supports sending terror suspects to Gitmo Trump calls US justice system a 'laughingstock' Trump tweets NYC terrorist should get death penalty

November 2

Kushner's team turns over documents to special counsel After Trump meeting, GOP rules out tying immigration the year-end spending bill Trump campaign fundraises off of terror attack Trump nominates Powell for Federal Reserve top job

November 3

Bowe Bergdahl gets dishonorable discharge, avoids prison time

November 4

Trump leaves for Asia trip Trump says he dropped Manafort because of his involvement with 'certain nations'

November 5

25 people and one unborn child killed in Texas church shooting

November 6

Trump on North Korea: 'Era of strategic patience is over' Trump golfs with Abe in Japan DHS ends temporary protected status for Nicaragua

November 7

Trump's DMZ trip aborted due to weather Trump becomes first foreign leader to dine in the Forbidden City

November 8

Trump says he is the big 'loser' under GOP tax plan US implements tighter sanctions on Cuba Trump blames US for trade gap with China

November 9

Trump doesn't take press questions in China Trump shakes Putin's hand at APEC

November 10

Melania Trump visits 'star panda' White House: Trump would want Moore to step aside if allegations are true

November 11

Trump, Putin issue join statement on fighting ISIS in Syria Trump says he believes Putin believes his election-meddling denials White House: Trump and Duterte discussed human rights, Phillippine spokesman denies it

November 13

Trump calls GOP to repeal individual mandate in tax reform 9th Circuit Court greenlights some of Trump's travel ban Trump asks Xi to look at cases of UCLA basketball players

November 14

Trump pledges that US will support end violence in Myanmar Ivanka Trump on Moore: 'There's a special place in hell ...'

November 16

Trump tells UCLA players: 'You're welcome' White House says Trump thinks Alabama voters should decide Moore's fate

November 17

Trump blasts Al Franken, but silent on Moore Trump begins paying legal bills from own pocket Trump says he has put big game trophy decision on hold

November 18

US threatens to close Palestinian office in DC Trump says he should have left UCLA players in jail

November 20

US designates North Korea a state sponsor of terror Trump to end protected status for Haiti

November 21

Trump conducts traditional turkey pardoning Judge blocks Trump's sanctuary city order Trump, Putin discuss Syria in lengthy phone call Trump defends Roy Moore

November 22

Trump calls LaVar Ball an 'ungrateful fool'

November 23

Trump's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving Flynn's lawyers no longer sharing information with Trump's legal team

November 24

Trump golfs with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson Turkish foreign minister says Trump agreed to stop arming Kurdish militia Trump says he was called to be Time's Person of the Year

November 25

Trump could be on track to triple Obama's time golfing

November 27

Melania Trump unveils holiday decor At a Navajo veterans' event, Trump makes 'Pocahontas' crack

November 28

Graham says US is 'headed to war' if things don't change

November 29

Trump tweets about Matt Lauer

White House defends anti-Muslim Trump tweets, says it doesn't matter if videos are real Kushner met with Mueller about Flynn, CNN reports Trump, Theresa May get in a spat

November 30

White House considers recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital

December

December 1

Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller Trump denies Tillerson is on his way out

December 2

North Korea says Trump is 'begging' for nuclear war Trump on Flynn deal: 'There has been absolutely no collusion'

December 4

Trump says he feels very badly for Flynn White House lawyer told Trump back in January that Flynn misled FBI, a source says Trump shrinks Utah national monuments Manafort writes op-ed with a Russian while out on bail Trump formally endorses Moore Supreme Court allows full travel ban to take effect

December 5

Republican Flake writes check to Democrat opposing Moore Bannon rallies for Moore

December 6

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

December 7

Al Franken announces that he will resign White House says Trump will undergo physical Republican congressman Trent Franks to resign amid scandal

December 8

Trump rallies for Moore in Pensacola New York Times report: Russian operatives tried to contact Hope Hicks

December 9

Civil rights leaders: Trump doesn't deserve to attend civil rights museum opening

December 10

Sitting Republican senator says he can't vote for Moore

December 11

Trump slams New York Times for writing about his TV watching habits Women detail sexual allegations against Trump Democrat Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign Justice Department appeals ruling that transgender people are free to enlist in the US military

December 12

Trump labels Gillibrand a 'lightweight' Democrat Doug Jones narrowly defeats Roy Moore in Alabama

December 13

Trump tweets that he knew Moore would lose Omarosa to leave White House

December 14

White House says it is not aware of anything that could have prevented Sandy Hook Trump and Putin speak by phone

December 15

Trump and Bannon urge Roy Moore to concede Melania Trump's popularity continues to rise Trump on a Flynn pardon: 'Let's see'

December 16

White House says it has no plans to fire Mueller

December 17

Putin thanks Trump for CIA's help in stopping terror attacks Mueller obtains thousands of emails from transition team

December 18

Mike Pence delays trip to Israel and Egypt as tax vote nears White House: Trump's businesses could be helped under the tax plan

December 20

Trump chief economist Gary Cohn says he is not leaving White House, Republican lawmakers celebrate tax measure passage Trump announces new judicial picks despite past vetting concerns Trump issues his first commutation

December 21

Trump makes holiday visit to Walter Reed

December 22

Trump signs historic tax cut measure

December 23

Trump takes aim at top FBI officials White House denies report claiming Trump said Haitian immigrants 'all have AIDS'

December 24

Trump wishes troops a merry Christmas North Korea calls latest UN sanction an 'act of war'

December 28

Tillerson says US has a poor relationship with Russia Trump tweets on legal cases on dossier, travel and more Trump accuses China of allowing oil into North Korea Trump to New York Times: I think Mueller will be 'fair'

Trump jokes that East Coast could use some global warming

January

January 1

Trump's first tweet in 2018: Pakistan has given us nothing but lies and deceit

January 2

Trump at war with Justice Department 'deep state' Utah's Orrin Hatch announces retirement Sources: Trump lawyers talked with special counsel team Trump threatens aid to Palestinians, appears to contradict himself on Jerusalem Trump's nuclear war tweet -- my button is 'bigger and more powerful'

January 3

Book reveals Bannon says Trump Tower meeting was treasonous Manafort sues Justice Department, Mueller over Russia probe Trump threatens to sue Bannon over Wolff book

January 4

Trump says Wolff book is full of lies Trump aims to roll back ban on offshore drilling

January 5

Trump, Romney speak

January 6

Trump says he is a 'very stable genius'

January 7

Stephen Miller spars with Jake Tapper, calls book 'grotesque' Axios reports on Trump's shorter schedule, 'executive time' Trump tweets 'consensual' instead of 'consequential' Oprah gives Golden Globes speech, sparking 2020 chatter: 'A new day is on the horizon'

January 8

Trump attends college football national championship game

January 9

Trump ends temporary protections for Salvadorans Trump calls for immigration measure to be 'bill of love' Arpaio says he will join Arizona Senate race Trump hosts bipartisan immigration meeting Trump says he could beat Oprah in 2020

January 10

Trump touts African-American unemployment rate Trump labels Democrat Feinstein 'Sneaky Dianne' Trump says he is ready to talk to 'Little Rocket Man'

January 11

Trump upends Washington with FISA tweet Trump labeled African countries 'shitholes,' The Washington Post reports Trump cancels trip to London

January 12

Trump signs MLK Jr. proclamation amid cries of racism US ambassador to Panama resigns Trump denies making 'shithole' comment Trump lawyer arranged payment for porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence, Wall Street Journal reports

January 13

Hawaii issues accidental missile threat Trump administration resumes accepting DACA renewals

January 14

John Lewis calls Trump a racist Trump tweets that DACA is 'probably dead' Pastor denounces 'shithole' comments in front of Pence

January 15

Trump says he's not a racist Trump spends Martin Luther King Jr. Day golfing

January 16

Trump defends border demands amid shutdown deadline Trump administration will appeal DACA ruling to Supreme Court White House doctor: 'No concerns' about Trump's cognitive ability Booker slams DHS secretary's 'amnesia' on Trump's reported 'shithole' comment

John McCain tells Trump to 'stop attacking the press' Former CIA officer is arrested, accused of stashing top secret info

January 17

Trump says 'Russia is not helping' with North Korea Bannon's Hill appearance reveals White House effort to restrict testimony

January 18

Republicans scramble to try to avert government shutdown as deadline nears Trump sends contradictory children's health insurance tweet House Intel delays Hope Hicks interview in Russia investigation

January 19

White House slams Democrats, preps for shutdown Trump cancels Mar-a-Lago trip ahead of anticipated government shutdown

January 20