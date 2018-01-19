White House slams Democrats as 'obstructionist losers'

The White House issued a harshly worded statement late Friday condemning the Senate's failure to avert a government shutdown, calling Senate Democrats "obstructionist losers, not legislators."

"Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country's ability to serve all Americans," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, referring to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement.

Sanders also warned any negotiations over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would be shelved until a government funding measure was passed, saying that the administration "will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands."

In a separate tweet, Sanders touted the administrations economic policies, asking, "Democrats can't shut down the booming Trump economy. Are they now so desperate they'll shut down the government instead?"