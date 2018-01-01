Mother of shooting victim reacts to suspected serial killer's arrest

The mother of a man killed last month in Glendale shared her emotional reaction after learning Thursday that a man suspected of killing her son and eight other people is in jail.

Police believe 29-year-old Latorrie Beckford was the fourth of the nine people who died at the hands of Cleophus Cooksey Jr.

Beckford's mom, Anthia Wint, told AZ Family her son was an aspiring graphic clothing designer.

In a Facetime interview, Wint described the moment police told her they had her son's suspected killer in custody.

"I'm thanking God that they caught him," Wint said.

"No more family will be mourning another death, would be crying over another body, will be bury another person."

Beckford was found dead with two gunshot wounds on the sidewalk at a Glendale apartment complex on Dec. 13 near Camelback Road and 55th Avenue.

At the time, police didn't have a description of the suspect.

On Thursday, police revealed evidence led them to to Cooksey.

"Through it all, I forgive. In order for me to heal, I have to forgive," she said. "I want him to have life imprisonment, but I don't want capital punishment for him, because two wrongs don't make a right."

Wint feels for the other victims' families.

"I will keep them in my prayer circle," she said.

Beckford's mom says his lease was up and had plans to move to Connecticut at the end of 2017. She's devastated he never got to do that and misses him greatly.

"He was a very courageous guy."