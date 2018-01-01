Md. Cop's Basketball Moves In One-On-One Game Goes Viral

Good police officers are always looking for ways to better connect with the community they serve.

One officer in Howard County has gone viral for a move he performed in a game of one-on-one hoops.

The Carter Community Center in Ellicott City is the unlikely place for the creation of a viral video.

Those present were in disbelief by the basketball move made by a Howard County police officer on the night shift.

"I seen him size him up, like go between the legs, behind the back a couple of times and I said if he throws it over the head, it's going to be crazy," Corey Little said. "He did it and I was like maaaaaaaaan, whole gym just went crazy."

Little doesn't get tired of watching his video.

"I was just like, man, I want to see what was going to happen, so I pulled out the video and started recording," he said.

The 21-year-old from Baltimore has played the officer before and knew he has talent.

"I played him one-on-one one time, he's a pretty solid dude," Little said.

The officer asked not to be identified. The department spokesperson said this type of interaction is at the heart of community policing.

"The officer who wants to be around the people that he serves, engages with them, talks with them, gets to know them and has those kids get to know him in a comfortable environment and that is really the goal," said Sherry Llewellyn of the Howard County Police Department.

A slam dunk of sorts but everyone scores.

"It's pretty cool to have the officer come in there and play basketball with us and kick it with us and stuff like that," Little said.

The video has been viewed more than a million times through various sites.