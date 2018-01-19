Paramedics called to Justice Sonia Sotomayor's house for low blood sugar

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor suffered "symptoms of low blood sugar" and paramedics were called to her home Friday, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Sotomayor, 63, is doing fine. The associate justice was treated and then returned to work.

Earlier this morning, Sotomayor attended the court's weekly closed door conference. The justices discussed whether to take up a challenge to President Donald Trump's latest version of his travel ban and later announced they would do so.

Sotomayor was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of eight and has been public about her struggle with the disease, writing about it in her memoir "My Beloved World."