'Lady Bird,' Jay-Z nominated for GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD announced the nominees for the organization's media awards on Friday, which recognize LGBTQ-inclusive content....

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 3:33 PM

GLAAD announced the nominees for the organization's media awards on Friday, which recognize LGBTQ-inclusive content.

Netflix received seven nominations for shows, includiing "Sense 8" and "One Day at a Time." Amazon scored three nominations, while Hulu received one for "The Handmaid's Tale."

ABC, CBS, and NBC each received six nominations.

GLAAD also announced a special recognition award for Jay-Z's song and music video "Smile," featuring his mother Gloria Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian.

"Lady Bird," "Battle of the Sexes," "The Shape of Water," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women," were nominated for outstanding film.

For the first time this year, GLAAD will also honor LGBTQ-inclusive content in family programming. The inaugural round of nominees includes Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" and "Doc McStuffins."

"What people see in the media has a powerful impact on how they treat others and the GLAAD Media Awards raise the bar for media to tell LGBTQ stories that accelerate acceptance," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "At a time when anti-LGBTQ policies and harassment are on the rise, it is imperative that Hollywood and news media tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community's rich diversity."

The GLAAD Media Awards will be held on April 12 in Los Angeles.

