Fort Worth pawn shop says they have stolen wedding ring

If you know someone named Lacy who is missing this diamond wedding ring, let a girl know there's a pawn shop that has it.

Let's start from the beginning of the story.

The owner of Purple Heart Pawn and Gun in South Fort Worth says it went down like this. A man and a woman walked in trying to sell a pair of wireless Apple earpods, and a diamond ring.

The owner was tipped off that something was wrong when he tried to sync the earpods to his iPhone. A message popped up saying "Lacy's earpods." And that's a problem because neither of the two were named Lacy.

The owner says, "I tested the diamond, real diamond. Now, this is a 2-3 carrot heart shaped diamond. Pretty good clarity, pretty good color, pretty expensive diamond ring. When I asked the individual what they wanted to sell this ring for, they told me $100, well that's obviously a huge red flag. No one in their right mind is going to sell their $15,000-20,000 ring for $100. So, this ring is obviously stolen."

Instead of calling the police, he says they gave the sellers $100 dollars for it, and then posted a video on Facebook, trying to return the ring to the owner. "So hopefully we can get this back to Lacy, Lacy if you're out there, and you want your ring back, I'll give it to you for free."

While a few people online are calling BS on the whole story. Lacy, if you're out there, we are hoping for a happy ending to this story.