Trump, Schumer meeting hours ahead of shutdown deadline

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 1:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 1:20 PM

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Donald Trump are meeting at the White House Friday afternoon, just hours ahead of the deadline for a government shutdown, a person familiar with the plans told CNN.

Trump called the New York Democrat and invited him personally.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not be at the meeting, a source said, adding that he and Trump have been in touch during the day by telephone.

The House passed a measure to continue funding the government through mid-February but Republican leaders in the Senate don't have the 60 votes they need to advance it through their chamber and avoid a shutdown.

Schumer declined to comment to reporters Friday ahead of the meeting.

RELATED: Shutdown looms larger in Senate after House vote

Lawmakers describe a sense of 'a state of bewilderment and confusion' in Congress

Neither top Republican congressional leader was in the meeting with Trump

