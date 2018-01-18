Trump, Schumer meeting hours ahead of shutdown deadline

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Donald Trump are meeting at the White House Friday afternoon, just hours ahead of the deadline for a government shutdown, a person familiar with the plans told CNN.
Trump called the New York Democrat and invited him personally.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not be at the meeting, a source said, adding that he and Trump have been in touch during the day by telephone.
The House passed a measure to continue funding the government through mid-February but Republican leaders in the Senate don't have the 60 votes they need to advance it through their chamber and avoid a shutdown.
Schumer declined to comment to reporters Friday ahead of the meeting.
Lawmakers describe a sense of 'a state of bewilderment and confusion' in Congress
Neither top Republican congressional leader was in the meeting with Trump