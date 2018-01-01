wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Stunning satellite image shows Northern Lights over the Great Lakes

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 1:08 PM

A stunning satellite from the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, shows the Aurora Borealis over the Great Lakes on Thursday night.

The photo, posted to the CIMSS Facebook page on Friday morning shows the Northern Lights over the pacific northwest and Great Lakes.

"As is often the case, the Aurora Borealis over the Pacific Northwest was more vivid than over the Great Lakes last night but still beautiful in both of these images acquired by two VIIRS Day/Night Band overpasses on the Suomi NPP satellite," the post reads.

