Former FBI Director James Comey to teach ethical leadership class

Former FBI Director James Comey will teach a course on ethical leadership at William and Mary beginning in the fall, according to an article on the Virginia college's website.

The course will meet primarily at the college's Washington, DC, center and once at the campus in Williamsburg, Virginia. Comey will co-teach the course with Drew Stelljes, executive assistant professor of education and assistant vice president for student leadership, in fall 2018 and spring and summer 2019.

Comey, who graduated from the college in 1982, told the school he is "thrilled" at the chance to teach this course.

"Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth," Comey says in the article. "Building and maintaining that kind of leadership, in both the private sector and government, is the challenge of our time."

William and Mary's president, Taylor Reveley, said in statement quoted in the article that Comey has been "deeply committed" to the college over the years.

"He understands to the core of his being that our leaders must have an abiding commitment to ethical behavior and sacrificial service if we are to have good government,"

Comey led the FBI from 2013 until last year, when he was fired by President Donald Trump. Comey was leading the investigation into whether Trump campaign members colluded with Russians who hacked the 2016 election. The Trump administration said it was getting rid of Comey because of the way he handled the Hillary Clinton email probe.