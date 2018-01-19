Rep. on DACA deal: Little consistency from WH

Scroll for more content...

If Congress can't agree on a plan to fund the federal government before time runs out, a shutdown is expected to affect millions of Americans.

For starters, the continuing resolution proposed by House Republicans would include a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program -- but if it doesn't pass the Senate, CHIP will be funded only through March.

And thousands of federal employees will be placed on furlough -- meaning they won't report to work Monday.

Who's affected by the government shutdown?

700,000 undocumented immigrants who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be affected, as there's currently no fix in place ahead of the March 5 deadline 9 million children who are under the Children's Health Insurance Program -- whose parents usually earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford private health coverage -- will have less certainty about the future of their health care About 1.3 million active-duty military will be expected to work potentially without pay. The military is currently paid through February 1. In the 2013 government shutdown, about 850,000 government employees were furloughed each day -- and there could be a similar number this time around 1.87 million civilian government workers could be exempt from furlough -- including the workers at the Transportation Security Administration and food safety inspectors, border patrol officers and federal prison guards 681,170 residents in Washington, DC, could potentially not receive basic services such as trash pickup, because the city budget is tied with the federal budget Up to 417 national park sites could be closed, though the Trump administration is going to "try to allow limited access wherever possible," Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift told CNN 19 Smithsonian museums will be closed