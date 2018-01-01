Chick-fil-A CEO camps out for 147th restaurant opening

It's a tradition at Chick-fil-A restaurant. Camping out under the stars to be one of the first 100 customers in line to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year. But 30 metro Atlanta CEO's camped out Wednesday night to draw attention to a neighborhood in need.

Scroll for more content...

The 30 CEO's camped outside of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Martin Luther King Drive in Atlanta and they're trying to bring attention to the neighborhood, which Cox Enterprises CEO Alex Taylor calls "a neighborhood that needs to be brought back."

Temperatures fell well below freezing but that didn't deter Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, who has camped out for the 147th time at a restaurant opening. In fact, Cathy wrote down all of the location of restaurant openings he's camped out at in the past.

Here is a list of events planned for the opening:

4:45a.m. Trumpet wakeup call by Chick-fil-A Chairman and CEO Dan Cathy

6:00 a.m. First 100 Award Ceremony

9:00 a.m. "First Bite" and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with special community guests