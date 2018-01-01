Texas executes 'Tourniquet Killer'

Texas on Thursday executed a man who admitted to killing three girls and a woman in the 1980s and 90s, the state's Department of Criminal Justice said.

CNN affiliate KTRK reported that Anthony Allen Shore, known as the "Tourniquet Killer," died of lethal injection.

His victims were raped, strangled and their bodies were dumped behind buildings or in a field over a nine-year period beginning in 1986.

Shore was dubbed the "Tourniquet Killer" for the way he murdered his victims, using handmade tourniquets, KTRK reported.

His DNA was taken in 1998 after he was convicted of abusing his daughters and, years later, it was matched to one of his murder victims.

When he was convicted in 2004, Shore asked for the death penalty.

Before he was put to death, the 55-year-old Shore apologized and said he wished he could undo his past.

According to Texas authorities, Shore is the first person put to death in the United States this year.