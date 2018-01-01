Manhattan DA execute search warrant at Newsweek Media Group

Investigators with the Manhattan's District Attorney's office raided the headquarters of Newsweek Media Group, the parent company of Newsweek and the International Business Times, on Thursday.

The DA's office executed the search warrant and multiple sources told CNN that authorities took pictures of computer servers. Two sources with knowledge of the situation said staffers were told by management the search had something to do with loans and the purchase of the servers.

A spokesperson for Newsweek Media Group did not respond to CNN's request for comment. The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment.

Newsweek Media Group is the new name of IBT Media, which rebranded under the iconic magazine's name last year. The company has had a tumultuous few years, laying off staff at IBT and going through several changes in newsroom leadership at Newsweek, which it bought in 2013.

Kara Scannell contributed to this report.