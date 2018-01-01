wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 24°

wx_icon Zionsville 25°

wx_icon Rockville 24°

wx_icon Casey 29°

wx_icon Brazil 25°

wx_icon Marshall 25°

Clear

New Study Shows Religion Can Improve Your Health

Regardless of your beliefs, new research finds attending religious ceremonies could be keeping you healthy.Res...

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 6:58 PM

Regardless of your beliefs, new research finds attending religious ceremonies could be keeping you healthy.

Scroll for more content...

Researchers at Emory Rollins School of Public Health said regular attendance leads to increased longevity in middle-aged people and seniors.

However, they said it could be because religious people tend to have healthier habits.

Such as, not smoking or consuming alcohol.

It's also possible that helping others could be an underlying cause for the health benefits of religious ceremonies.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It