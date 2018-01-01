New Study Shows Religion Can Improve Your Health

Regardless of your beliefs, new research finds attending religious ceremonies could be keeping you healthy.

Researchers at Emory Rollins School of Public Health said regular attendance leads to increased longevity in middle-aged people and seniors.

However, they said it could be because religious people tend to have healthier habits.

Such as, not smoking or consuming alcohol.

It's also possible that helping others could be an underlying cause for the health benefits of religious ceremonies.