Trump says 'Democrats would like to see' a shutdown

President Donald Trump said Thursday he ...

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 3:40 PM

President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes Democrats want a government shutdown in order to stop talking about the impact Republican-backed tax cuts are having on the economy.

Democrats "want a shutdown to get off the tax cuts because they have worked so well," Trump said , while touring a factory in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until midnight on Friday to avert a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding measure.

"Nobody thought, including the Democrats, they could work this well," Trump said of the tax plan. "They have been so good that I think the Democrats would like to see a shutdown in order to get off that subject. That is not a good subject for them, the tax cuts, because of the way they have worked."

