Va. State Police respond to 179 crashes during winter storm

Virginia State Police responded to 179 crashes in Hampton Roads from 3 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a police spokesperson.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, troopers were still on the scene of six crashes within the area.

Officials say none of the crashes have resulted in a fatality. The majority of the crashes have only involved damage to the vehicles involved.

Snow moved into the area Wednesday afternoon and continued well into the night. Most areas in Hampton Roads got two to four inches of snow.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says to exercise great caution while driving, allow plenty of braking distance and give VDOT trucks the right of way to get their job done.