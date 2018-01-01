John Amaechi on US Gymnastics abuse scandal

Scroll for more content...

Former NBA star John Amaechi says sporting organizations have been guilty of "purposeful amnesia" in ignoring the way some leading coaches have abused and exploited young athletes they worked with.

"There's no doubt that the perpetrators are the primary fault I'm not suggesting that any organization can ensure that there isn't a predator," Amaechi told CNN's World Sport.

"While there are sophisticated predators out there, I maintain that most of the fault here is actually organizations that have purposeful amnesia.

"They see something and immediately forget it ... and they do the thing that many of us do. A lot of cultural problems can be aligned to, like, littering, which seems odd.

"Most of us when we see a small piece of litter, our instinct is not to pick it up because we think it's not our problem, it's not our fault -- it's not that big of a deal.

"So we leave it and a week later there's more litter and before you know it there's so much litter that you realize, 'I can't do anything about this. This is a specialist problem that requires a specialist to solve.'"

Amaechi comments come after four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles revealed that she, too, had been abused by former US Gymnastics coach, Larry Nassar.

'Tennys' was the winner

It will be a day that will be burned into the memory of Tennys Sandgren.

The 26-year-old American claimed the scalp of 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka, beating the Swiss in straight sets 6-2 6-1 6-4 late on Thursday to advance to the third round.

Temperatures soared to 40°C earlier on day four in Melbourne with Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils enduring the worst conditions as commentators claimed temperatures on court were even higher, soaring to 60°C.

Six-time champion Djokovic described the heat as "brutal" after overcoming Gael Monfils in four sets.

"Really tough conditions, brutal, especially for the first hour and a half," Djokovic said.

"I was coming into the match knowing it was going to be a big challenge for both of us. Just hanging in there, trying to use every single opportunity that is presented. Obviously he [Monfils] wasn't at his best at the end of the second and the entire third set."

Tackling suicide

Every footballer has to cope with injury -- both short and long-term -- but for English striker Leon McKenzie it was the pain that no one could see that almost killed him.

After surviving an attempt on his own life back in 2009, the former striker turned successful pro boxer and has become a champion of talking about mental health problems.

McKenzie is starring in a new documentary "Ten Count" which tackles mental health issues head on.

"I know that it's going to open up a lot of doors for men to be able to come forward and have the confidence to be able to speak," McKenzie said.

"If you can make someone feel better through generosity or life experiences, I think that's pretty inspiring."

'Skiing on toothbrushes'

Burnley in northwest England is an unlikely place to find a budding Olympic medalist but that's where British hopeful Dave Ryding learned the art of slalom skiing on a dry ski slope.

It's like skiing "on a lot of toothbrushes" he says, but it hasn't done him any harm -- apart from the occasional friction burn.

Ryding, 31, returns to Kitzbuhel in Austria this weekend, scene of his best career best slalom result and then onto the Olympics and a shot at glory in PyeongChang.

"I only ever dreamed of competing at the Olympics when I was a kid. I never dreamed of a medal," says Ryding, who finished 17th at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

"It would mean the world to me ... I try not to think too much about it. I'll start dreaming coming up to it and try and live it on the day."

Bloom-ing good fun!

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom got a taste of Formula E racing at last weekend's Marrakech ePrix, and it sounds like he enjoyed himself.

After venturing out for a lap of the Moulay El Hassan circuit he spoke to Nicki Shields, presenter of CNN's Formula E show "Supercharged," on the grid before Saturday's race.

"It was a lot of fun," Bloom said.

"I've always loved cars and the technology that's being developed for future cars, the cars we'll riding and driving at home, is what's really exciting about the possibility of Formula E.

"I've never been to a F1 race but this, driving the car, was definitely an adrenaline rush."

Supercharged's January show premieres on Saturday January 20 featuring dune buggy racing, DS Virgin Racing driver, Sam Bird and race highlights.