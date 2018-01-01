wx_icon Terre Haute

52 killed in Kazakhstan bus fire

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 3:42 AM

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 3:42 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 5:06 AM

At least 52 people have been killed in a passenger bus fire in the central Asian nation of Kazakhstan.

There were 55 passengers and two drivers on board when the bus caught fire in the region of Aktobe at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (11:30 p.m. ET Wednesday), Ruslan Imankulov, an emergency official, said in a statement.

He said five people escaped and are receiving medical treatment. Police, rescuers, doctors and psychologists are working at the site.

The nationalities of the passengers and the cause of the accident is unknown.

