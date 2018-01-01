A cheesehead drink? Food Network invents one

It appears there is a new cocktail drink which involves what might seem like three of Wisconsin's major food groups, cheese, beer and brandy.

The Food Network went around the National Football League and created drinks with native elements for every team's fan base.

For Wisconsin, they created the "cheese head."

Green Bay Packers Cheese Head

Mix 1/4 cup cheese crackers with 1/4 cup apple brandy; let stand 30 minutes. Mash, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on the solids. Stir in a pinch of salt and pour into a tall narrow glass. Add 1 can of lager and stir.

Would you drink that?