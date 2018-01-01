North Idaho woman wins $1,000,000 Lottery

There's an old adage that says success can often be attributed to showing up. In the Lottery world, winning is accomplished by buying at least one ticket.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, one northern Idaho woman proved both of those true when she received her winning check from Idaho Lottery officials for $1,000,000 -- the top prize in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

Lisa Clough has long been a regular Idaho Lottery player and member of the Idaho Lottery's VIP Club, officials said.

In early December, she received an e-mail from the Idaho Lottery inviting her to attend a special promotional night hosted by the Idaho Lottery and a Spokane radio station at the Super 1 Foods store in Post Falls. Her decision to attend and purchase Raffle tickets was worth $1,000,000.

"You got extra holiday tickets for each Raffle ticket you bought at the Super 1," said Lisa, explaining her decision. "I thought it sounded like a good idea to get my tickets then, so I sent my son to the store to buy two for me."

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle game ended on December 31, 2017 and the winning numbers draw occurred on January 2, 2018. A few days after the draw, Lisa checked her tickets using the Idaho Lottery's mobile check-a-ticket app.

"We checked our tickets with the app and it said to call the Lottery. So we did," Lisa said. "I told the gal on the phone the number I was checking and she told me 'Congratulations' and that I was holding the $1,000,000 winning ticket. I was little bit shaky after that."

Lisa received her $1,000,000 check during a media event Wednesday at the Super 1 Foods store where the ticket was originally purchased.

For its part in selling the winning ticket, Super 1 Foods receives a bonus from the Idaho Lottery for $20,000. This is the largest winning ticket ever sold by Super 1 Foods.

"Lisa says she'll take time to consider what to do with her winnings. Right now, she's getting used to being the Idaho Lottery's 59th millionaire", Lottery spokesman David Workman said.